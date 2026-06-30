Norway advance to Round of 16 with Haaland's late goal against Ivory Coast Norway to face Brazil in Round of 16

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 with a late goal by Erling Haaland to advance to the Round of 16 from the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in the US.

Norway broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through a moment of brilliance from Antonio Nusa. After enjoying their best spell of the match, the Norwegians worked the ball to Nusa on the edge of the box, where he curled a superb effort into the top corner. The finish was so precise that Nusa was already celebrating before the ball hit the back of the net.

Even though Ivory Coast made the brighter start in the first half, causing problems down the flanks, Norway grew into the contest after the hydration break and stretched the Elephants' defense. Despite falling behind, Ivory Coast continued to attack in search of an equalizer.

The Elephants carried that momentum into the second half, creating several promising opportunities and piling pressure on Norway's defense. However, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland stood firm, while the Ivorians' attacking approach left space for Norway to exploit on the counter through Haaland and company.

Ivory Coast's persistence was finally rewarded in the 74th minute when substitute Amad Diallo produced a moment of magic. Combining neatly with Pepe in a quick one-two, he drove into the penalty area, skipped past two defenders, and fired beyond Nyland to bring his side level.

The equalizer sparked Norway back into life, and their renewed attacking intent paid off in the 86th minute. Oscar Bobb threaded a fine pass down the right for Martin Odegaard, who squared the ball for Haaland to bundle home from close range. It was not the cleanest finish, but it proved decisive and marked the 13th consecutive competitive international in which Haaland has found the net.

As the Ivory Coast leave the tournament, Norway will face Brazil in the Round of 16.