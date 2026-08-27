Nine-man Trabzonspor eliminated from Europa League after 4-0 loss to Ferencvaros Turkish side drop into Conference League after suffering 5-0 aggregate defeat

Nine-man Trabzonspor were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after suffering a 4-0 defeat at Ferencvaros in the second leg of their playoff tie on Thursday.

The Hungarian side advanced to the Europa League league phase with a 5-0 aggregate victory, having won the opening leg 1-0 in Trabzon.

Trabzonspor were reduced to 10 players in the 13th minute when Ruslan Malinovskyi was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Ferencvaros quickly increased the pressure, with Lenny Joseph firing wide before Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana denied Marius Corbu.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Callum O'Dowda headed Adam Nagy's cross into the center of the net.

Trabzonspor responded through Ernest Muci in the 26th minute, but goalkeeper Denes Dibusz produced a fine save to keep out his effort from outside the penalty area.

Ferencvaros thought they had doubled their lead through Cadu in the 39th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bamidele Yusuf then missed a clear opportunity before Onana denied Kristoffer Zachariassen as Ferencvaros entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Corbu doubled the advantage in the 55th minute, firing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Trabzonspor were reduced to nine players in the 57th minute when Sidny Cabral received a second yellow card for bringing down Bamidele Yusuf inside the penalty area.

Yusuf converted the resulting penalty to make it 3-0 before Krisztian Lisztes struck the post in the 72nd.

Lisztes completed the scoring in the 86th minute, finishing Oliver Nagy's pass with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Ferencvaros will compete in the Europa League league phase, while Trabzonspor will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League league phase.

Thursday's Europa League playoff results

Ararat-Armenia 1-0 Universitatea Craiova (Ararat-Armenia win 2-1 on aggregate)

Iberia Tbilisi 1-2 Jagiellonia (Jagiellonia win 6-1 on aggregate)

Omonia 4-2 Sint-Truidense (Omonia win 4-3 on aggregate)

Viktoria Plzen 5-1 Crvena Zvezda, after extra time (Viktoria Plzen win 5-4 on aggregate)

Lillestrom 2-1 Egnatia, after extra time (Lillestrom win 2-1 on aggregate)

Salzburg 3-0 Mjallby (Salzburg win 4-0 on aggregate)

Kauno Zalgiris 1-0 Besiktas (Besiktas win 3-1 on aggregate)

Thun 2-2 Lech Poznan (Lech Poznan win 9-2 on aggregate)

Aarhus 1-3 Benfica (Benfica win 6-2 on aggregate)

CSKA Sofia 0-2 OFI Crete (OFI Crete win 5-0 on aggregate)

Ferencvaros 4-0 Trabzonspor (Ferencvaros win 5-0 on aggregate)

Anderlecht 3-0 Kairat Almaty (Anderlecht win 6-0 on aggregate)