New Zealand Football withdraws support for Infantino's FIFA reelection bid Federation cites 'breakdown in trust' over controversial private investment proposal, breaking ranks with Oceania governing body

New Zealand Football (NZF) announced Friday that it had withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's reelection as FIFA president, breaking ranks with the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

"New Zealand Football (NZF) today announced that it has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President at the 2027 FIFA Congress," the federation said in a statement.

NZF cited a "breakdown in trust" amid controversy over the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, under which FIFA sought to sell private investors a stake of up to 20% in the commercial operations of its competitions, including the World Cup.

Despite the proposal's withdrawal, NZF called for an independent review of how it had been developed.

"NZF is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme," it said.

“After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within FIFA have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust.”

NZF is the OFC's largest member and the region's only country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

OFC welcomes withdrawal of FIFA proposal

The OFC adopted a more supportive position toward FIFA's current leadership after its executive committee met in Fiji on Wednesday.

"The OFC executive committee welcomes FIFA's decision to withdraw the FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) proposal and its commitment to review the issues surrounding the project," it said in a statement issued Friday.

"OFC recognises the progress achieved over the last decade in advancing football development in Oceania under FIFA's leadership and encourages FIFA to use the review as an opportunity to identify and implement any changes that may be necessary," it added.

European governing body UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have called for a review of Infantino's leadership and criticized his handling of the proposal.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South American governing body CONMEBOL, however, continue to support Infantino.

Infantino is seeking reelection at the FIFA Congress in Morocco on March 17, 2027.