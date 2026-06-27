Moscow warns of consequences over ban on Russian flag, anthem at World Challenge Cup in Romania Foreign Ministry describes championship’s decision as ‘blatant abuse and politicization of international sport’

Russia said on Saturday that it will not leave the decision to prevent Russian gymnasts from competing under the national flag and anthem at the rhythmic gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Romania without consequences.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the championship organizers' decision as "another example of blatant abuse and politicization of international sport."

Zakharova stated that Russian athletes were not permitted to use the national flag or anthem at the three-day championship, which began on Friday in Cluj-Napoca, despite recent decisions by the World Gymnastics and European Gymnastics Federations to lift all existing restrictions and reinstate Russian athletes.

“The only possible, logical response from the Russian side was to refuse to participate in the competition,” she said.

“The situation appears all the more bizarre because the local mayor managed to maintain the so-called sanctions against our gymnasts, using routine statements about opposing the ‘aggressor state’,” Zakharova added.

On Wednesday, Cluj-Napoca’s Mayor Emil Boc said Russia would not be allowed to use its flag and anthem at the event.

"I do not agree that the political symbols of an aggressor state in Europe should be used in a country of the European Union," Boc stated on US social media Facebook.

In response, Russia's national rhythmic gymnastics team on Friday announced its withdrawal from the competition, accusing local organizers of violating regulations by prohibiting the display of their national flag and the playing of their anthem.

Separately on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the championship organizers' decision as "outrageous and arbitrary."

"Our federation's relationship with the international federation is fully established, and our gymnasts rightfully perform with the Russian flag and anthem," he said. "This is a completely arbitrary decision by the city's municipal authorities."

World Gymnastics has not yet issued an official comment regarding the situation.

World Gymnastics lifted all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes in May across all five disciplines it governs, including artistic, rhythmic, acrobatic, and aerobic gymnastics, as well as trampolining.

Athletes from both countries were banned from international competition in March 2022 following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.