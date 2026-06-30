Morocco reach World Cup last 16 after chaotic shootout win over Netherlands Cody Gakpo scores emotional opener before Issa Diop's late equalizer, Morocco's shootout win

Morocco advanced to the World Cup last 16 after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in a dramatic round-of-32 match.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute, finishing after Crysencio Summerville was left on the turf in the area. The Liverpool forward dropped to his knees in tears after scoring and gazed up at the sky.

Morocco refused to fade, with Issa Diop equalizing in stoppage time to force extra time. Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen then produced a remarkable close-range save to deny Soufiane Rahimi and keep the Netherlands alive.

The ensuing shootout turned chaotic, with five of the 10 penalties missed and only one saved. Teun Koopmeiners and Wout Weghorst scored for the Netherlands, while Rahimi, Chemsdine Talbi, and Ismael Saibari converted for Morocco. Justin Kluivert and Achraf Hakimi struck the post, Quentin Timber fired wide, and Summerville’s effort was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Saibari then scored the decisive kick to send Morocco through and deepen the Netherlands’ poor World Cup shootout record, with the Dutch having won only one of five at the tournament.

Morocco will next face Canada in Houston on July 4.

