Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for alleged rape

Morocco national team captain Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for alleged rape, the Versailles Court of Appeal confirmed on Friday, according to Ouest-France.

Hakimi, who is also a defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will appear before the criminal court in the Hauts-de-Seine over allegations that he raped a woman in February 2023.

Hakimi, who is currently competing at the World Cup in North America, has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as false.

“Finally, I will be able to speak,” Hakimi said on US social media company X following the court’s decision, adding that he was “looking forward to the trial.”

No date has been set for the proceedings.