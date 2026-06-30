- Morocco beat Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw in Round of 32, will face Canada in Round of 16 on Saturday

Moroccan fans confident Atlas Lions can reach FIFA World Cup final after defeating Netherlands - Morocco beat Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw in Round of 32, will face Canada in Round of 16 on Saturday

Moroccan football fans expressed confidence Tuesday that the national team can reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating the Netherlands to book a place in the Round of 16.

Speaking to Anadolu while celebrating the victory on the streets of the capital, supporters praised the Atlas Lions' performance and resilience in securing victory over the Dutch side.

Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time in Monterrey, Mexico, in the Round of 32.

Tough contest

Mohammed Al-Haji described the match as extremely difficult, saying fans had not expected it to go to penalties, particularly after the Netherlands adopted a defensive approach.

He said he expects Morocco to reach at least the semifinals.

Supporter Rachid Al-Mubarki also described the match as tough, adding it felt like a final due to the strength of the Dutch team.

He praised Morocco's technical performance and said the team has what it takes to reach the World Cup final.

Morocco entered the tournament with high expectations after making history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by becoming the first Arab and African nation to reach the semifinals, finishing fourth.

Road to final

Fans who stayed up overnight to watch the match said they believe Morocco can go all the way.

Abdullah Fikri said the national team is capable of reaching the final, noting that the win over the Netherlands in such a difficult match has strengthened Morocco's chances.

Another supporter, Radwan Omar, said Morocco can reach the final despite challenges from teams such as France.

He added that Morocco's next match against Canada should be more manageable and urged the players to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Young fan Saad Karim also expressed confidence that Morocco can win the World Cup.

He said the match was difficult but noted Issa Diop's stoppage-time equalizer changed the momentum.

Celebrations erupted across Morocco after the final whistle, with streets and cafes filled with jubilant supporters until the early hours of the morning, as the match kicked off at 3 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved the Netherlands' fifth penalty, taken by Crysencio Summerville, before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot kick to send Morocco into the Round of 16.

The Netherlands had taken the lead through Cody Gakpo in the 72nd minute before Issa Diop headed home a stoppage-time equalizer, forcing extra time and a penalty shootout.

Morocco will face Canada in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

On June 17, 2026, FIFA announced that Morocco had climbed to sixth place in the world rankings, the highest position in the country's history.