Mexico wins easily against South Africa in opening match of 2026 World Cup Goals by Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez place Mexico at top of group leaderboard

Mexico claimed an easy 2-0 victory Thursday in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa.

Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament, placing Mexico in an early lead in the 10th minute. Mexico dominated the rest of the half with 10 shots, with two on target, while South Africa struggled to create chances.

South African Teboho Mokoena got the first yellow card of the tournament, followed shortly thereafter by Mexican Brian Gutierrez.

Shortly after the second half started, South African Yaya Sithole denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by Gutierrez and was sent off with the first red card of the tournament, leaving Bafana Bafana with only 10 players on the pitch.

Sithole's red card was the first in a World Cup opening match since Bolivian Marco Etchverry’s against Germany in 1994.

Subbing in at minute 66, Gilberto Mora, at age 17 years and 239 days, became the youngest player to represent Mexico in the World Cup.

Mexico doubled the lead with veteran striker Raul Jimenez’s header in the 67th minute.

South Africa went down to 9 players when Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct in the 85th minute, the first time this happened since Portugal and Netherlands both had two players dismissed against each other in the 2006 round of 16.

Mexican Cesar Montes got a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity by South African Khuliso Mudau, dropping Mexico to 10 players.

In the end Mexico rose to the top of the leaderboard of Group A, while South Africa is at the bottom.