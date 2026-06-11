2 teams last played in 2010, where host South Africa faced Mexico in opening match that ended 1-1

Mexico, South Africa face off in World Cup opener 16 years after meeting 2 teams last played in 2010, where host South Africa faced Mexico in opening match that ended 1-1

The 2026 World Cup is set to open Thursday with co-host Mexico playing South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The two teams last played in 2010, when host South Africa faced Mexico in the opening match that resulted in a 1-1 draw, with a memorable goal by South African Siphiwe Tshabalala 16 years ago.

The Estadio Azteca will make history by hosting the opening match for the third time, 40 years after Mexico hosted its second World Cup in 1986.

‘This is an unforgettable moment’

“In my 50 years in soccer, I’ve never experienced a greater thrill than a World Cup at home. This is an unforgettable moment,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said at a news conference before the match.

He noted that his team is prepared for the pressure of opening the tournament in front of more than 80,000 fans.

“This isn’t just about soccer; it’s also about maintaining your emotional balance. The home-field advantage only works if the players can manage the pressure well. Everyone wants to end the match in the first half, but the game lasts 90 minutes,” he said.

A lot of the maintaining of the emotional balance that Aguirre speaks of will fall on the shoulders of captain Edson Alvarez, veteran striker Raul Jimenez and rising star Armando Gonzalez.

Bafana Bafana back after 16 years

The South African football team, nicknamed “Bafana Bafana,” returns to the World Cup after hosting in 2010, with coach Hugo Broos at the helm. In the four years Broos has coached the team, it has transformed from a timid squad, drowning in qualifiers, to finishing third in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to reaching the quarterfinals last year.

What they do not bring in star power, South Africa brings in teamwork. Goalkeeping captain Ronwen Williams, right back Khuliso Mudau, and midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who acts as the binding player of offense and defense, form the spine of the team.

After drawing against Mexico in the “home game” in 2010, South Africa is looking to come out on top in the “away game.”