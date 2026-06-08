Cheah Rael-Whitsitt from Michigan joined Iranian club Esteghlal women’s team in 2025 after signing as one of several foreign recruits

Love in the time of war: American basketball player converts to Islam, marries Iranian man Cheah Rael-Whitsitt from Michigan joined Iranian club Esteghlal women’s team in 2025 after signing as one of several foreign recruits

An American basketball player who moved to Iran to play for Esteghlal’s women’s team has converted to Islam and married an Iranian man, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

Cheah Rael-Whitsitt, a 28-year-old forward from Michigan, confirmed her marriage during an end-of-season celebration for Esteghlal’s women’s teams on Monday, ISNA reported.

The player also converted to Islam before her marriage, the report said.

Rael-Whitsitt joined Esteghlal in 2025 after signing with the Tehran-based club as one of several foreign recruits brought in following the relaunch of its women’s basketball program.

The club went on to win the Iranian women’s basketball championship in its first season after returning to competition.

Before moving to Iran, Rael-Whitsitt played professionally in Iceland, Ireland, Germany, Kosovo, and Puerto Rico. The former Texas A&M player arrived in Iran in 2025 to begin her stint with Esteghlal.

Her personal journey unfolded against the backdrop of continued tensions between Iran and the United States, which have dominated regional headlines in the last several months.

The American athlete was also in Iran during the recent conflict, which coincided with Ramadan, according to Iranian media reports.