Jeremy Doku signs new 5-year contract with Manchester City Belgian winger extends stay with Premier League club through summer of 2031

Belgian winger Jeremy Doku has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay with the English Premier League club until the summer of 2031, City announced Thursday.

“Jeremy Doku has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, with the deal extending his stay at the Etihad through to the summer of 2031,” the club said in a statement.

City described Doku as one of the Premier League’s most exciting wide players, highlighting his pace, close control, dribbling ability and eye for goal.

The 24-year-old has made 131 appearances and scored 22 goals for City since joining from French side Rennes in the summer of 2023.

Doku has helped the club win five trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield.

“The City fans are also a huge reason I have signed this new contract. I feel their love and support, and it means the world to me,” Doku said.

Born in Antwerp, Doku began his professional career with Anderlecht, making his senior debut in 2018 at the age of 16. He scored six goals in 37 appearances before moving to Rennes in 2020.

He made 92 appearances for the French club, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists before completing his move to Manchester City.

Doku made his senior Belgium debut in 2020 and has since earned 48 international caps. He represented his country at EURO 2020 and the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, helping Belgium reach the quarterfinals of the latest tournament.

