Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy says Turkish Grand Prix to return to FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar in 2027

Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy says Turkish Grand Prix to return to FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar in 2027

The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar beginning with the 2027 season, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Thursday.

Istanbul Park will host Formula 1 races through the end of the 2031 season under a five-year agreement, according to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Ersoy and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak met at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul to review preparations for the Turkish Grand Prix, which will return to Istanbul Park in 2027.

The meeting addressed preparations for the race, coordination among institutions involved in the organization, national and international promotional activities and steps planned for the coming period.

In a social media post following the meeting, Ersoy said Formula 1 would return to Istanbul.

Ersoy said he and Bak had reviewed preparations for the Turkish Grand Prix, which will be held at Istanbul Park beginning in 2027.

He said preparations were continuing to combine Türkiye’s experience in hosting international events with the excitement of Formula 1, adding that Istanbul Park would stage races through the end of the 2031 season under the five-year agreement.

Preparations reviewed in detail

The meeting was attended by Culture and Tourism Ministry Director General of Promotion Timucin Guler; Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency Director General Sinan Seha Turkseven; Youth and Sports Ministry Director General of Sports Services Veli Ozan Cakir; Spor Toto Organization President Mehmet Ata Ozturk; and Youth and Sports Ministry Director General of Investments and Operations Suleyman Sahin.

Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) President Eren Uclertopragi, TOSFED Secretary-General Serhan Acar and the federation’s vice presidents also attended.

Participants reviewed preparations aimed at staging the Turkish Grand Prix to the highest standards.

They also discussed the responsibilities of relevant institutions, inter-agency coordination and efforts to promote the race nationally and internationally.

Formula 1 to return to Istanbul in 2027

Under the five-year agreement reached with Formula 1 management, the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar beginning with the 2027 season.

Istanbul Park will host Formula 1 races from 2027 through 2031.

Türkiye previously hosted Formula 1 races from 2005 to 2011 and again in 2020 and 2021.

The return of the event to Istanbul Park is expected to strengthen Türkiye’s position as a host of international sporting events and contribute to Istanbul’s global promotion.