World’s only intercontinental triathlon returns for 6th edition Sunday, with athletes swimming in Bosphorus, cycling from Asia to Europe

Istanbul Bosphorus Triathlon becoming international ‘brand race,’ says federation chief World’s only intercontinental triathlon returns for 6th edition Sunday, with athletes swimming in Bosphorus, cycling from Asia to Europe

The Istanbul Bosphorus Triathlon is progressing toward becoming an internationally recognized “brand race,” Türkiye Triathlon Federation President Bayram Yalcinkaya said ahead of the event’s sixth edition.

The Oral-B Istanbul Bosphorus Triathlon will be held Sunday, Aug. 16.

Billed as the world’s first and only intercontinental triathlon, the event will begin with a 2.2-kilometer (1.4-mile) swim. Athletes will then complete a 40-kilometer cycling stage, crossing the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge from Asia to Europe, before finishing with a 10-kilometer run.

For the first time, the program will also include an aquathlon consisting of a 2.2-kilometer swim and a 10-kilometer run.

Yalcinkaya told Anadolu that the federation regarded the Istanbul competition as a “showcase and brand race” for Türkiye.

“Istanbul is the event through which we demonstrate both to Türkiye and to the world our country’s strength and vision,” he said. “There is no other location like it. Everyone who comes is amazed.”

Yalcinkaya said the event hosted Asian and European championships together for the first time last year, something he described as unprecedented in any sporting discipline.

“People still talk about Istanbul when I attend races or meetings abroad,” he said. “As a country, we are genuinely very successful at organizing events.”

This year’s competition will also offer international delegates an opportunity to inspect the course ahead of the 2027 European Games, which will be held at the same location.

Emphasizing the importance of holding the race consistently, Yalcinkaya said Istanbul remained the only intercontinental triathlon in the world.

“I am proud of the Istanbul event on behalf of both my federation and my country because a new brand is emerging there,” he said.

“The continuity of such events and their organization year after year strengthen their reliability and institutional standing. Athletes can see that Istanbul is held every year and include it in their calendars.”

Some competitions struggle to attract international athletes during their first few editions because they have not yet established their reputation, he said.

“We are now holding the sixth edition, so we can say the event has established itself.”

Boost for sports tourism

Yalcinkaya said the competition also contributed to Istanbul’s international promotion and Türkiye’s sports tourism industry.

“Istanbul is already a magnificent city known throughout the world. Anything organized there must therefore be worthy of Istanbul; high-quality and first-class,” he said.

“We are trying to stage a race at the highest level, worthy of both Istanbul and our country, and I believe we have achieved that.”

The course allows athletes to experience some of Istanbul’s most recognizable scenery and historic landmarks, he added.

“Our athletes swim in the Bosphorus, cross the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and then return to Kucuksu, where they run between Anadolu Hisari and the historic waterfront mansions,” he said.

“They experience Istanbul’s history while competing against a magnificent backdrop. We have a highly important location in terms of sports tourism.”

Yalcinkaya said the newly introduced aquathlon was expected to bring additional energy to the event and increase participation.

“We included an aquathlon, consisting of swimming and running, for people who do not own bicycles but still want to swim in the Bosphorus and run through historic areas,” he said.

“Both the triathlon and aquathlon will be held. We will try the aquathlon in Istanbul for the first time, and we believe it will significantly increase participation.”

The two competitions will share the same starting area, with one group continuing to the cycling stage while aquathlon participants begin running.

“This will also be a new experience for us,” Yalcinkaya said. “We will have activities during registration Saturday, and I believe everyone who comes and competes Sunday will thoroughly enjoy the event.”