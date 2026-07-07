IOC provisionally lifts Russian Olympic Committee suspension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and said its recommendations restricting the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions are no longer applicable.

The IOC Executive Board said in a statement that it took the decision after determining that "the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organizations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine."

"In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not, conduct any activities in these territories," it explained, giving the reasoning behind the decision.

With qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics, or LA28 Olympics, and the 2028 Winter Youth Olympics already underway, the IOC said its recommendations issued in February 2022 and March 2023 to international federations and sports event organizers regarding Russian athletes and teams, including protective measures, "are no longer applicable."

The committee said the ROC must nevertheless ensure athletes selected for the Olympics "respect, uphold and promote a peaceful society through sport" in accordance with the Olympic Charter.

The IOC added that all Russian athletes returning to international competition must comply with strengthened anti-doping requirements while concerns over the governance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency remain unresolved.

Among other measures, returning athletes must be included in an anti-doping program delegated to the International Testing Agency and undergo multiple tests before resuming international competition. International federations will determine the required testing period before athletes become eligible to compete.

The IOC said decisions on hosting competitions in Russia, inviting Russian government officials or allowing the display of the Russian flag, anthem or other national symbols remain at the discretion of each international federation and event organizer.

It added that it will not organize IOC events in Russia or invite the Russian government or state officials to its events, while a decision on the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colors, or any identification for the Olympic Games will be taken "at the appropriate time."

The committee stressed that its position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine "remains unchanged," saying it continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine's Olympic community through financial and logistical support programs.