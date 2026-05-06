‘We are fighting a battle based on clear legal files, and if they are handled according to laws and regulations without double standards, they are sufficient to impose sanctions on the Israeli federation,’ Rajoub tells Anadolu

INTERVIEW – 'There is no sporting justice' amid ongoing Israeli violations, Palestinian football chief says ‘We are fighting a battle based on clear legal files, and if they are handled according to laws and regulations without double standards, they are sufficient to impose sanctions on the Israeli federation,’ Rajoub tells Anadolu

President of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub said "there is no sporting justice" amid ongoing Israeli violations against Palestinians, vowing to continue fighting "till the end" to isolate the Israeli football federation.

His remarks come at a time when sports and politics are more intertwined than ever in the Palestinian territories, with attention turning to efforts led by the Palestinian sports leadership within the corridors of the football governing body FIFA to hold Israel accountable for systematic violations against Palestinians, infrastructure, and the right to practice sports.

“We are not fighting a public relations battle or making political statements," Rajoub told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

"We are fighting a battle based on clear legal files, and if they are handled according to laws and regulations without double standards, they are sufficient to impose sanctions on the Israeli federation, including suspending or expelling it.”

Rajoub said the Palestinian efforts are based on three main files.

“The first concerns the presence of Israeli clubs operating in illegal settlements built on occupied Palestinian land, which is a clear violation of FIFA regulations that prohibit any association from organizing competitions outside its recognized geographic scope,” he said.

“The second file relates to the support and justification by Israeli sports figures of attacks on civilians and infrastructure, which contradicts the core values of the global sports movement, which call for rejecting violence and promoting peace.

"The third file concerns the occupation policies that have placed Palestinian sports on a target list, through the destruction of facilities, the killing of players, and severe movement restrictions that make organizing any normal sporting activity nearly impossible," he added.

Rajoub said these issues have been on the FIFA agenda for years, adding that these files have remained within committees without resolution.

"However, we have begun to notice a gradual change in how they are being addressed, even if slowly.”

He pointed to a recent decision acknowledging the existence of systemic racism within the Israeli federation.

“Although the measures were limited, they represent an important official acknowledgment, and we will build on it in the next phase.”

'No handshake with those who justify attacks’

Regarding his participation in international meetings, Rajoub recalled an incident that sparked wide reactions when he refused to shake hands with the head of the Israeli federation during the FIFA Congress, stressing that it was not a personal gesture but a political and moral stance.

“The refusal to shake hands was not a passing protocol act but a position reflecting the conviction that sports normalization with those who justify attacks on civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Rajoub said the Israeli federation representative seems to ignore the reality on the ground when speaking, "as if we are dealing with a discourse completely detached from daily violations, and this makes any normal engagement impossible," he added.

This stance received positive resonance, he argued.

“It was clear that there was a state of isolation surrounding the Israeli representative in some circles, reflecting a gradual shift in the international mood, even if it has not yet translated into decisive decisions.”

Rajoub stressed that the main problem lies in the “double standards.”

“There cannot be strict standards in other international issues and different standards when it comes to Palestine. We are not asking for special treatment but for laws to be applied equally to all without exception.”

Resilience

On the ground, Rajoub said the reality is not bright, adding there is "a near-total destruction of sports infrastructure, where most facilities have been destroyed or rendered unusable.”

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000 in a deadly assault in Gaza since October 2023. The offensive has also caused massive destruction, affecting 90% of the civilian infrastructure.

In the West Bank, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed and about 12,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers during the same period, according to Palestinian figures.

“In the West Bank, movement is heavily restricted, and we cannot organize tournaments normally, nor even ensure the movement of players between cities," Rajoub said.

Despite these challenges, he emphasized attempts to revive sports activity in the Palestinian lands.

“We are working with very limited resources, and we may have to resort to borrowing to restart some programs, because we believe sports are part of societal resilience.”

“Sports have become a unifying space for all Palestinians and a shared national identity, beyond divisions.”

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul