New measures to take effect next month with 2026 Senior World Championships in Hong Kong

International Fencing Federation allows Belarusian, Russian athletes to participate under their flags, anthems New measures to take effect next month with 2026 Senior World Championships in Hong Kong

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) said Tuesday it lifted all measures on Russian and Belarusian athletes, allowing them to compete in individual and team events under their national flags, uniforms, acronyms and anthems.

The new measures will take effect starting with the 2026 Senior World Championships to be held in Hong Kong on July 22-30.

“The decision reflects the FIE’s commitment to the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter, including non-discrimination, equal treatment, and the universality of sport, as well as the objectives and principles set out in the FIE Statutes,” it said.

The move follows recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it added. In December, the Olympic Summit backed the restoration of access for Russian and Belarusian youth athletes to international competitions.

The IOC Executive Board said May 7 that it no longer recommended restrictions on Belarusian athletes or teams in events governed by international federations and organizers, lifting its previous participation conditions and protective measures.

The IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be prevented from taking part in international competitions in late February 2022, days after the start of the Ukraine war.

It later recommended in March 2023 that Belarusian and Russian athletes could enter international competitions as Individual Neutral Athletes, but also stated that athletes “who actively support the war cannot compete.”