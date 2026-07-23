Hull owner Acun Ilicali rebuts transfer rumors with unusual recruitment update Club chief shares percentage ratings on potential signings as newly promoted Premier League side steps up recruitment

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali on Thursday published an unusual transfer update on social media, using percentages and emojis to rebut what he said were false reports about the club's recruitment efforts, including claims that prospective signings had rejected Hull.

The Turkish businessman said he was frustrated by reports claiming prospective signings had rejected the club as Hull prepares for its return to the Premier League after a nine-year absence.

"We are reading dozens of false transfer rumors in many places," Ilicali wrote on the US social media platform X. "We are disturbed by the claims that we have been rejected and by the use of our club's name to gain attention. We have been working intensively for two months. I believe we will build a team that we will all be proud of."

To illustrate the club's recruitment efforts, Ilicali listed three completed summer signings -- goalkeeper Jack Butland, Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano and defender Matt Targett -- each marked with a checkmark.

He also posted 11 additional entries, pairing national flags with percentage figures to indicate how close the club was to completing further deals.

A Japanese flag marked at 99% appeared to correspond with reported talks to sign free-agent midfielder Hidemasa Morita following his departure from Sporting CP.

Media reports have also linked Hull with Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis and Mjallby AIF wing-back Elliot Stroud, matching the 90% figures Ilicali assigned to Greece and Sweden.

The remaining entries showed prospective signings from Portugal, Senegal, Australia, Croatia, France and Jamaica, as well as a player with dual Turkish-German nationality.

The update comes as Hull, managed by Sergej Jakirovic, prepares for the new Premier League season after winning the Championship playoff final in May.

Ilicali recently said the club had secured a £55 million ($71 million) bridging loan to strengthen its finances during the summer transfer window.