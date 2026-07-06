Haaland double sends Norway past Brazil to their 1st World Cup quarterfinals 5-time champions eliminated after late Neymar penalty falls short in dramatic Round of 16 clash

Erling Haaland scored twice Sunday as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at New York/New Jersey Stadium in the US, eliminating the five-time champions and securing their debut in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

All three goals made the net within the last 25 minutes of the match, with Haaland opening in the 79th minute after Andreas Schjelderup found him on the edge of the penalty area. The striker took a touch before driving a low header past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He doubled Norway’s lead in the 90th minute with another low strike from outside the area, driving the ball into the bottom corner for his seventh goal of the tournament.

The goal moved Haaland level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe at the top of the 2026 World Cup scoring chart.

Brazil pulled one back in the 10th minute of stoppage time when Neymar converted a penalty, but the late goal was not enough to prevent elimination.

Brazil had also missed a first-half penalty, with Bruno Guimaraes’ spot kick saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

This year’s World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. It is the first edition to feature 48 teams.

The tournament concludes July 19. Argentina is the defending champion.