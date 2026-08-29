Greece, coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, opened 2nd round with 82-76 defeat to Ukraine after suffering 2 losses in 1st round

Greece continues to struggle in FIBA World Cup qualifiers Greece, coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, opened 2nd round with 82-76 defeat to Ukraine after suffering 2 losses in 1st round

Greece continued to struggle in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers after the national team suffered another defeat, losing 82-76 away to Ukraine on Friday.

Greece, coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, had already endured a disappointing qualifying campaign after losing to Romania and Portugal in the first round in July.

The defeat in Ukraine left Greece at the bottom of Group I in the second round with three wins and four losses.

Spanoulis’ side faces a difficult schedule in its remaining five games, with two matches against group leaders Spain, two against Georgia, and one more against Ukraine.

The top three teams in the group will qualify for the 2027 FIBA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

Greece has been without NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the qualifiers due to an injury.