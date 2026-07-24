59-year-old set to debut against Netherlands in UEFA Nations League in September

Germany appoints Jurgen Klopp as new head football coach 59-year-old set to debut against Netherlands in UEFA Nations League in September

Germany Friday appointed Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach following Julian Nagelsmann's resignation, the German Football Association confirmed.

The 59-year-old has signed an initial four-year contract running through to 2030, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann after Germany's surprise Round of 32 elimination to Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The appointment marks Klopp's first venture into international management following a club career in which he won virtually every major domestic and European honor.

He first rose to prominence at Mainz, guiding the club to its first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga in 2004 before establishing it in the top flight during a seven-year spell.

Klopp went on to revive Borussia Dortmund, leading the club to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, lifting the DFB-Pokal in 2012 and reaching the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

His greatest success came at Liverpool, where he arrived in October 2015 and transformed the club into one of Europe's dominant sides. He delivered the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 before ending Liverpool's 30-year wait for an English league championship by winning the Premier League the following season.

Klopp's final campaign at Anfield brought further silverware, as Liverpool won both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2021/22 while finishing just one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in one of the closest Premier League title races in history.

After stepping down at the end of the 2023/24 season, Klopp took a break from coaching before joining Red Bull as Head of Global Soccer on Jan. 1, 2025, overseeing the company's international football network, including Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

He inherits a Germany side seeking to end a prolonged trophy drought. Since lifting the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany has suffered group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups before its shock Round of 32 elimination at the 2026 tournament.

Klopp is set to make his debut as Germany coach against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Sept. 24.