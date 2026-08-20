Galatasaray sign Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow on 5-year deal Turkish champions to pay €25 million for 21-year-old Russian attacking midfielder

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray signed attacking midfielder Aleksei Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow on a five-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Galatasaray will pay Lokomotiv a transfer fee of €25 million ($29.1 million), while the Russian club will receive 15% of the profit from any future sale.

The Russian No. 10 will earn a guaranteed net salary of €3.25 million per season under the agreement, which runs from the 2026-27 campaign through 2030-31.

Batrakov arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on a flight from Moscow with his family earlier Thursday.

He was welcomed by Galatasaray officials and supporters before leaving the airport in a private vehicle.

Batrakov also becomes the first Russian footballer in the Istanbul club's 121-year history.

A product of Lokomotiv Moscow’s academy, the 21-year-old scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 28 Russian Premier League appearances last season.