Former world snooker champion goes on trial over child sexual abuse allegations Graeme Dott denies charges involving two primary school-aged children

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott went on trial Tuesday in Scotland over allegations that he sexually abused two primary school-aged children.

The 49-year-old is accused of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behavior toward a girl between 1993 and 1996 and a boy between 2006 and 2010.

Dott has denied both charges.

His trial at the High Court in Glasgow began with testimony from one of his alleged victims.

The female witness, who is now in her 40s, told the court that Dott had sexually abused her on several occasions when she was a child.

She alleged that during one incident, he touched her over her clothing after offering to give her a piggyback ride.

“I remember it was odd to me. I think he said, ‘Does that feel nice?’ or something to that effect,” she said.

The woman also described another alleged incident in which Dott proposed playing a “guessing game” where she was required to identify what he was doing while being inappropriately touched.

She told the prosecutor that Dott played the alleged game with her on more than one occasion.

The trial, before Judge Lord Harrower, is expected to last up to five days.