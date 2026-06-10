'As long as there is a belief among the players wearing the Turkish shirt that we can go even further than third place, then there is no limit,' Thuram says

Former French football player Lilian Thuram expects success from Türkiye at World Cup 'As long as there is a belief among the players wearing the Turkish shirt that we can go even further than third place, then there is no limit,' Thuram says

Former French national footballer Lilian Thuram said he expects Türkiye to make a strong run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, praising the quality of the national team's players.

Assessing Türkiye's chances at the tournament, Thuram told Anadolu: “Given that my children play in Italy, of course I know Calhanoglu, who plays for Inter Milan. He is a very, very strong player, one of the best midfielders in the world. There is also, as you mentioned, the player (Arda Guler) from Real Madrid. He is a very, very talented young player and can cause problems for any defender. So I hope Türkiye goes very, very far.”

‘As long as you have a good team, you can go very, very far'

Thuram said Türkiye's third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup should give confidence to the current generation of national team players.

Noting that it is always difficult to predict how far a team can advance at the World Cup, Thuram said:

“When you have a good team, you can go very, very far. And historically, Türkiye has already gone very far. So that means that, as long as there is a belief among the players wearing the Turkish shirt that we can go even further than third place, then there is no limit.”

‘France is a very good team’

Thuram stated that France has a strong team, especially with the generation of players it has produced in recent years.

Noting that France has a squad filled with young and high-quality talent, Thuram said:

“I think that for a very long time, coaches and youth developers in France have been doing an excellent job because, for generations and generations, there have been very young and very good players. France is a very good team, but you have to be very careful, you know. I believe that it is not because you have great players that you can win the World Cup.”

*Writing by Efe Ozkan