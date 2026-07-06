'I regularly discuss matters related to FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and ... I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state,' says Infantino

FIFA president defends independence of judicial bodies over Balogun red card case 'I regularly discuss matters related to FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and ... I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state,' says Infantino

FIFA’s president on Monday defended the independence of world football authority’s disciplinary bodies following criticism of the decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, confirming he had discussed the matter with US President Donald Trump.

FIFA's judicial bodies "operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them," Gianni Infantino said in a statement posted on FIFA's account on US social media platform X, acknowledging that he had seen comments on the controversial decision.

The independence of FIFA bodies "is essential to the credibility and integrity of football,” he added.

On his contact with Trump, who protested the one-match ban, Infantino said: “Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues.”

He said he told Trump the case was subject to an ongoing legal process before FIFA's independent bodies and would be resolved in due course.

"I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree," he added, saying he always respects such rulings regardless of personal opinion.

Last week, Balogun was sent off with a straight red card after fouling Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the US' 2-0 Round of 32 World Cup win.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun's suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday's Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle.

Belgium’s football federation said Sunday that it was "astonished" by FIFA’s decision to make Balogun available for the match against the Belgian national team despite his red card in the previous round.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, also issued a strongly worded statement saying the suspension of the automatic ban "crossed a red line," arguing the one-match suspension following a red card "is not a discretionary option" and warning the decision undermines the integrity of the tournament.

Asked about the FIFA decision and its effect on the autonomy of international organizations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that “sports should never be politicized.”

"Unfortunately, I think there's always been a part of sport that is politicized, especially when teams play for their national flag," he said, adding that 2026 World Cup "have been riveting."