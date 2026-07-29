Paredes, Molina, Argentina official Ayala also face potential assault violations over incidents during final against Spain

FIFA opens disciplinary case over Argentina’s Falklands banner, World Cup incidents Paredes, Molina, Argentina official Ayala also face potential assault violations over incidents during final against Spain

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association over a Falkland Islands banner displayed by players and several other incidents during the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina players held a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, “The Falklands are Argentine”, while celebrating their semifinal victory over England in Atlanta. The islands are administered by Britain but claimed by Argentina.

In its official statement, FIFA referred more generally to “inappropriate messages” and a potential breach of rules against using sporting events for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature.

The association is also being investigated over discriminatory chants and gestures, delayed kick-offs, security failures and objects thrown by supporters.

Separately, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Argentina official Roberto Ayala face potential assault violations following the final against Spain. Molina, Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi are also under investigation for alleged unsporting behaviour.

FIFA said those involved would be allowed to respond before its Disciplinary Committee issues a decision.