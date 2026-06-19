Fenerbahce Beko beats Besiktas GAIN to win 13th Turkish league title Biberovic's late 3-pointer seals Game 4 victory as Yellow Canaries secure third straight championship

Fenerbahce Beko won its third consecutive Turkish Basketball Super League title on Friday, defeating Besiktas GAIN 77-75 in Game 4 of the playoff finals to clinch the series 3-1 and secure the club's 13th league championship.

Playing at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul, Besiktas led 20-16 after the first quarter and took a 45-40 advantage into halftime.

The hosts remained in front at 60-56 heading into the final period, but Fenerbahce rallied late in a tightly contested game.

Tarik Biberovic sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to give Fenerbahce a 77-75 victory and seal the title.

The championship was Fenerbahce's 13th overall and third in a row.

Fenerbahce finished the 2025-26 season with three trophies in four competitions, winning the Presidential Cup, Turkish Cup and domestic league title. The club defeated Besiktas in all three competitions under coach Sarunas Jasikevicius.

The title was the 20th of Jasikevicius' coaching career and his eighth with Fenerbahce since taking charge during the 2023-24 season.

The Lithuanian coach has led Fenerbahce to one EuroLeague title, one Presidential Cup, three Turkish league championships and three Turkish Cups.