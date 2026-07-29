Formula 1 will wait until September before deciding whether to change final rounds of 2026 calendar, says F1 president Stefano Domenicali

F1 season to end in Europe if Qatar, Abu Dhabi races cannot proceed Formula 1 will wait until September before deciding whether to change final rounds of 2026 calendar, says F1 president Stefano Domenicali

Formula 1 will conclude its 2026 season in Europe if the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix cannot take place because of the situation in the Middle East, the sport’s president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said Wednesday.

Speaking during a media roundtable following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Domenicali said both races are confirmed but Formula 1 would monitor developments until mid-September.

“We will take the maximum time for us to see how the situation will develop, and we will take the decision at the right time,” he said, according to the Formula 1 website.

“That moment will not be before the middle of September. For us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed,” he added.

Qatar is scheduled to host the penultimate round from Nov. 27 - 29, followed by the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Dec. 4 - 6.

Domenicali said Formula 1 would relocate the conclusion of the championship if conditions did not sufficiently improve.

“If this will not be possible, the end of the season would be in Europe,” he said, without identifying potential replacement venues.

The uncertainty follows the removal of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix from their original April dates because of the regional situation.

Formula 1 and the FIA announced Sunday that Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit would host the Bahrain Grand Prix from Oct. 2 - 4, subject to final agreements and approval from the World Motor Sport Council. The Saudi Arabian race has not been rescheduled.

Domenicali said Formula 1 was also preparing alternative plans for 2027 if the situation continued, while maintaining its target of holding 24 Grands Prix.