Three Lions fail to find breakthrough in Boston as both teams remain unbeaten and level on 4 points in Group L

England held to scoreless draw by Ghana at FIFA World Cup Three Lions fail to find breakthrough in Boston as both teams remain unbeaten and level on 4 points in Group L

England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, missing the chance to build on their winning start to the FIFA World Cup.

After opening the tournament with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, England struggled to break down a disciplined Ghana side that focused on defense throughout much of the match.

The Three Lions lacked the attacking fluency they displayed in their opener and found few clear openings against their opponents, who kept most of its players behind the ball. Ghana did not register a shot until the 50th minute.

England pushed for a late winner but were unable to convert several chances. Bukayo Saka forced a save from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare before Nico O’Reilly struck the crossbar. Harry Kane then fired over from close range, while Marc Guehi saw a header cleared off the line in the closing stages.

The draw leaves England and Ghana level on four points in Group L after two matches, with both sides remaining unbeaten following their opening-round victories.

