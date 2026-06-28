England defeat Panama 2-0 in World Cup with Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal As things stand, England set to play Senegal in Round of 32

England defeated Panama 2-0 in their final Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to secure their place in the next round at New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

It was goalless at half-time, although England enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes. The Three Lions registered nine shots to Panama's three, with Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka looking particularly dangerous. Despite England's dominance, the teams managed two shots on target, while Los Canaleros remained a threat on the counter and forced Jordan Pickford into several saves.

England may have scored five first-half goals against Panama at the 2018 World Cup, but this time there was a much more disciplined and resilient Panamanian side.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 62nd minute when Jude Bellingham met Bukayo Saka's corner with a clever finish after England piled the pressure on throughout the second half.

Five minutes later, Bellingham turned provider, delivering an excellent cross for Harry Kane to head home in the 67th minute. The goal gave England a two-goal cushion and saw Kane become his country's leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals, surpassing Gary Lineker's record of 10.

Both managers used all five substitutions, but England's biggest concern was an injury to right-back Jarell Quansah, who was forced off and replaced by Djed Spence. With Reece James already sidelined, the injury could be a significant worry for Thomas Tuchel ahead of the Round of 32.

England finished Group G in first place, securing their place in the next round, while Panama finished last, exiting the tournament.

As things stand, England is set to play Senegal in the Round of 32.