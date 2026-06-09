‘This time, there is hope that we can reach Round 16. The players are performing better than in previous years,’ Hassan Saber tells Anadolu

Egyptians confident national football team can make history at World Cup ‘This time, there is hope that we can reach Round 16. The players are performing better than in previous years,’ Hassan Saber tells Anadolu

Pharoahs are making their 4th appearance at World Cup

Egyptian football fans are confident their national squad is able to deliver an impressive performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and advance beyond the group stage for the first time in the country's history.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of a gathering to watch Egypt's final friendly against five-time champion Brazil ahead of the tournament, supporters voiced optimism that the Pharaohs could achieve unprecedented results.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup kicks off on June 11 in the US, Canada and Mexico, featuring 48 teams divided into 12 groups competing in 104 matches over 39 days.

Egypt, ranked 29th in the FIFA standings, will compete in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand. The Pharaohs open their campaign against Belgium on June 15.

“There is a sense of optimism surrounding this World Cup,” Hassan Saber, an Egyptian fan, told Anadolu.

“This time, there is hope that we can reach Round 16. The players are performing better than in previous years,” he said.

Saber predicted Egypt could upset Belgium in its opening match.

“We previously defeated Belgium 2-0 in a friendly match, and it is possible that this match could end 1-0 in Egypt’s favor,” he said.

Egypt is making its fourth World Cup appearance after playing in the tournament in Italy in 1934 and 1990 and in Russia in 2018.

High hopes

Hassan Ibrahim expressed full support for the national team, saying Egyptians hoped for a strong tournament.

“We hope to secure a draw in the opening match and win against New Zealand, and the match against Iran is within reach,” he said.

Mohamed Shalaby said he expects Egypt to reach the knockout rounds and replicate the achievement of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

“We will get there and be like Morocco in 2022, bringing pride to all Arab nations,” he said.

Morocco finished fourth in the last edition of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022,

Mohamed Nagi said qualification from the group was achievable despite the challenge posed by Belgium.

“The match against Belgium will be difficult, but the other two matches will help us secure qualification,” he said.

Mostafa Mohamed cautioned against underestimating any opponent.

“It is a difficult group and there are no easy teams,” he said, adding that Egypt could still qualify among the best third-placed teams.

Mahmoud Qutb echoed the optimism, saying the players are capable of exceeding expectations.

“Nothing is impossible for a team of 11 men on the field,” he said. “We can reach the semifinals.”



*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul