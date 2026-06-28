DR Congo mount comeback to clinch 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan, advancing to next round of World Cup Team to play England in Round of 32

The Democratic Republic of Congo clinched victory against Uzbekistan with a 3-1 win in their final Group K match to secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in the US.

Uzbekistan made a bright start, taking the lead in the 10th minute when Eldor Shomurodov raced onto a flicked header before delicately lifting the ball above goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

DR Congo thought they had found an immediate equalizer with Nathanael Mbuku, but the goal was ruled out after the VAR determined he had caught an Uzbek defender in the face with his hand during the build-up.

After going ahead, Uzbekistan adopted a more cautious approach, dropping deeper and looking to hit on the counter. The tactic frustrated the DR Congo, who struggled to find space and create clear-cut chances despite enjoying more possession.

The pressure eventually began to tell after the break, with the DR Congo pinning Uzbekistan back for long spells and forcing the White Wolves onto the defensive.

The breakthrough came in the 68th minute when the referee awarded a penalty after Abdukodir Khusanov caught the outstretched boot of Yoane Wissa. Wissa stepped up and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to level.

The DR Congo completed the comeback in stoppage time as Wissa struck a superb long-range effort in the 90+1st minute, beating the goalkeeper to secure victory.

As a result of the game, the DR Congo finished Group K in third place, securing their place in the next round as a best third team. Uzbekistan finished last, exiting its debut tournament with no points.

The DR Congo is set to play England in the Round of 32.