Debutants Cape Verde hold Spain to goalless draw in World Cup opener Cape Verde earn 1st World Cup point against tournament favorites Spain in historic debut

Debutants Cape Verde delivered an upset against Spain, drawing 0-0 in their Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in the US.

The first half of the game saw both sides probing for weaknesses. Spain had the majority of possession, while Cape Verde only managed to enter the Spanish half a handful of times.

However, Spanish striker Mikel Oyarzabal became the first player on record since 1966 to play the first 30 minutes of a World Cup match without touching the ball once, according to Opta, highlighting the lack of fluency in Spain's attack.

Cape Verde proved resilient in defense in the face of constant Spanish pressure. The star-studded Spanish attack, despite enjoying more than 70% possession and registering 23 shots, failed to find the net.

Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha made eight saves and was instrumental in denying Spain a lead.

As a result, Spain finished the opening round of matches at the top of Group H, with Cape Verde in second place.