Czechia, South Africa share 1st points of 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in 1-1 draw Czechia opens scoreline with 6th-minute goal, while South Africa draws level after successfully converting 83rd-minute penalty

Czechia and South Africa on Thursday shared the first points of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after drawing 1-1 in their second Group A fixture played in Atlanta, Georgia, in the Southern US.

Czechia opened the scoreline at the Atlanta Stadium early on when midfielder Michal Sadilek drilled a powerful shot to the bottom-right corner of the South African goal, taking an early lead in the 6th minute of the first half.

The Repre — the nickname of the Czechia National Football Team — maintained control during the remainder of the first half, with South Africa's best chance during this period coming just before the half-time whistle.

South Africa's push for an equalizer in the second half paid off in the 83rd minute after referee Tori Penso awarded a penalty to Bafana Bafana following a handball by Czechia.

The penalty was successfully converted by midfielder Teboho Mokoena, marking South Africa's first goal of the tournament. Neither side managed to break the deadlock afterwards, resulting in the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

This scoreline sees both Czechia and South Africa with a single point apiece after losing their Group A openers to South Korea 2-1 and co-hosts Mexico 2-0, respectively.

Czechia will face off against Mexico in its final group stage match, while South Africa is set to play South Korea.

