As things stand, Croatia set to play Portugal; Ghana would play Colombia in event of qualifying for Round of 32

Croatia edge Ghana 2-1 to secure place in next round of World Cup As things stand, Croatia set to play Portugal; Ghana would play Colombia in event of qualifying for Round of 32

Croatia edged Ghana 2-1 in their final Group L match to secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium in the US.

Croatia broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Petar Sucic fired a precise finish through the legs of the Ghanaian defence and into the far corner.

The Croatians controlled much of the first half. Despite possession being evenly split, they created six attempts on goal, while Ghana struggled to involve their forwards in the final third.

Ghana emerged much stronger after the break, pressing high up the pitch and creating several dangerous attacks, particularly down the flanks. The Black Stars looked increasingly likely to find an equalizer as they continued to pile pressure on Dominik Livakovic's goal.

Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute. After a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside involving Derrick Luckassen, the referee ruled that the offside player had not interfered with play, allowing the goal to stand and sparking wild celebrations among the Ghanaian supporters.

Croatia responded in emphatic fashion 10 minutes later. Veteran Luka Modric delivered a pinpoint cross for Nikola Vlasic, who powered home a header in the 83rd minute to restore Croatia's lead and silence Ghana's comeback hopes.

As a result, Croatia finished Group G in second place, securing their place in the next round. Ghana finished third and is expected to advance as part of the best third teams.

As things stand, Croatia is set to play Portugal while Ghana would play Colombia in the event of qualifying for the Round of 32.