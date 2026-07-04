Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 to reach FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Jhon Arias' 14th-minute strike sends Los Cafeteros through to face Switzerland

Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, advancing to the Round of 16.

Colombia forward Jhon Cordoba appeared to injure his groin early in the match, prompting coach Nestor Lorenzo to replace him with Luis Suarez.

The substitution paid off immediately, as Suarez set up the game's only goal in the 14th minute, delivering a cross for Jhon Arias to score.

Ghana goalkeeper Ati Zigi made several saves to keep his side in the match, while Colombia had two further efforts from Daniel Munoz and Luis Diaz either ruled out or miss the target in the closing stages. Ghana failed to register a single shot throughout the match.

Colombia will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 in Vancouver on Tuesday, while Ghana exits the tournament.