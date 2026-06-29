Canadians secure Round of 16 for first time, to play the winner of Netherlands, Morocco

Canada advance to Round of 16 with late goal against South Africa in World Cup Canadians secure Round of 16 for first time, to play the winner of Netherlands, Morocco

Canada advanced to the Round of 16 on Sunday with a late goal against South Africa in the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Canada controlled much of the first half and created better opportunities, although center-backs Derek Cornelius and Moise Bombito were unable to convert promising chances. At the other end, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams produced several important saves to keep Bafana Bafana level.

It was a hard-fought contest against a determined South African team, but Canada remained the more dangerous team in the second half. South Africa adopted a cautious approach and finished the match with an expected goals, or (xG) figure, of just 0.13, struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when the ball fell kindly to Stephen Eustaquio on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder rifled a superb strike into the bottom corner in the 90+2nd minute to seal a dramatic victory for Canada.

Neither side had ever reached the knockout stage of a the World Cup, but Canada's late winner secured a historic place in the Round of 16, where they will face the Netherlands or Morocco.