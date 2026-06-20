Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup Cunha, Vinicius Junior strike before half as Brazil dominate Group C clash

Brazil crushed Haiti 3-0 on Friday to consolidate their position in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium, sending the Caribbean nation out of the tournament.

Matheus Cunha put Brazil in control with two goals in quick succession, scoring in the 23rd and 26th minutes to make the contest look comfortable before the hour mark.

Vinicius Junior added a third just before the halftime whistle, in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, completing a dominant opening 45 minutes for the South Americans.

Haiti offered little in response throughout the match as Brazil dictated the pace and tempo from the first whistle.

The result eliminates Haiti from the tournament, making it the first country to exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil moved to four points in Group C following their opening draw with Morocco.