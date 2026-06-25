With victory under their belt, Bosnia advance to next round to play US as best third team

Bosnia and Herzegovina dominate Qatar 3-1 to secure place in next round With victory under their belt, Bosnia advance to next round to play US as best third team

Bosnia and Herzegovina dominated Qatar 3-1 to secure their spot in the next round in their final Group B match of the 2026 World Cup at the US’ Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field).

Bosnia started off strong, increasingly amping up the intensity of their attacks. They secured a lead in the 29th minute with Kerim Alajbegovic’s powerful strike from just outside the box.

Just five minutes later, veteran striker Edin Dzeko, marking his 150th appearance for Bosnia, forced an own goal by Qatar’s Sultan Al-Brake in the 34th minute to double their lead.

But Qatar didn’t give up so easily. Looking to get back into the game before the end of the first half, Hassan Al-Haydos pounced the Bosnian defense within the box in the 42nd minute to give a glimmer of hope for his team as the first half came to an end.

Looking for their third goal, Bosnia once again took to the offensive, finding momentum but not results. After a long half of Bosnian attacks, their third goal came from Ermin Mahmic’s strike in the 80th minute which sealed the deal, giving Bosnia a sigh of relief.

As a result of the game, Bosnia finished Group B in third place, advancing to the Round of 32 while Qatar finished the group in last place and was eliminated from the tournament.

​​​​​​​Next Bosnia is set to face off against the US in the Round of 32, advancing as one of the best third teams under FIFA's new rules.