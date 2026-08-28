Black Eagles to host Marseille, Union SG, Crystal Palace and Hapoel Beer-Sheva while facing Leverkusen, Celtic, Omonia and Hoffenheim away

Besiktas draws Marseille, Leverkusen in Europa League league phase Black Eagles to host Marseille, Union SG, Crystal Palace and Hapoel Beer-Sheva while facing Leverkusen, Celtic, Omonia and Hoffenheim away

Besiktas was drawn against Bayer Leverkusen, Olympique Marseille and Crystal Palace in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase on Friday.

The draw for European football’s second-tier club competition was held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Besiktas, the tournament’s only Turkish representative, will host France’s Marseille, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, Conference League holders Crystal Palace and Israel’s Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Istanbul.

The Black Eagles will travel to Germany to face Leverkusen and Hoffenheim, while their other away matches will be against Scottish champions Celtic and Greek Cypriot club Omonia.

Besiktas entered the draw from Pot 4 after advancing through the playoff round with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Lithuania’s Kauno Zalgiris.

Elsewhere in the draw, seven-time European champions Milan will face Benfica, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros and Salzburg at home.

Juventus was paired with Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rennes, Ferencvaros, Omonia, Celta Vigo, NEC Nijmegen and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Marseille will host Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Levski Sofia, while traveling to face Leverkusen, Celtic, Sturm Graz and Besiktas.

Benfica will visit Milan and also face Celtic, AZ Alkmaar, Viktoria Plzen, Lech Poznan, Omonia, OFI Crete and NEC Nijmegen.

The complete league-phase fixture list, including match dates and kickoff times, will be announced by Sunday.

Competition format

Each of the 36 clubs will play eight matches against different opponents, with four games at home and four away.

The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while those finishing ninth through 24th will contest two-legged knockout phase playoffs.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated from European competition.