Black Eagles take commanding 3-goal advantage to Lithuania; Trabzonspor face 1-goal deficit in Hungary

Besiktas cruise past Kauno Zalgiris as Trabzonspor lose to Ferencvaros in Europa League playoff 1st legs Black Eagles take commanding 3-goal advantage to Lithuania; Trabzonspor face 1-goal deficit in Hungary

Turkish clubs recorded contrasting results in their European playoff first legs Thursday as Besiktas beat Kauno Zalgiris 3-0, while Trabzonspor suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Ferencvaros.

Besiktas will take a commanding advantage to Lithuania for next week’s return leg, while Trabzonspor must overturn a one-goal deficit in Hungary.

Besiktas ease past Kauno Zalgiris

Besiktas made a blistering start, pinning Kauno Zalgiris deep in their own half and taking the lead in the sixth minute with Oh Hyeon-gyu, who headed Ridvan Yilmaz’s cross into the bottom corner.

The hosts doubled their advantage six minutes later when Amir Murillo converted from close range following another cross from Ridvan.

Besiktas continued to dominate and came close to a third before halftime, with Emirhan’s header from Vaclav Cerny’s corner that was saved before Oh’s follow-up was blocked.

The Istanbul team picked up where they left off after the break and were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Oh was fouled inside the penalty area.

Orkun Kokcu converted the spot kick two minutes later to make it 3-0.

New signing Dusan Vlahovic made his Besiktas debut when he replaced Oh in the 60th minute.

The Serbian striker nearly marked his debut with a goal, but his header from another Ridvan cross was saved.

Besiktas controlled the remainder of the match to secure a convincing victory and take a three-goal advantage into next week’s second leg in Kaunas.

Trabzonspor edged by Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor created the first major opportunity when Mohamed Salah went one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the eighth minute, but his effort was saved.

Ferencvaros scored with their first shot of the match in the 17th minute as Kristoffer Zachariassen headed Oliver Nagy’s cross into the bottom corner.

The visitors threatened again on a counterattack before halftime, while Trabzonspor were unable to find an equalizer despite creating opportunities.

Trabzonspor started the second half strongly and went close in the 49th minute when Salah’s left-footed effort from the left side of the box went narrowly wide.

Paul Onuachu came even closer six minutes later, but his header from Saviolo’s cross struck the crossbar.

Salah then set up Wagner Pina in the 69th minute, but the Trabzonspor defender’s effort from a difficult angle was saved by Denes Dibusz.

Despite pinning Ferencvaros back for much of the second half, Trabzonspor could not find the clear chance needed to equalize.

Trabzonspor’s Chibuike Nwaiwu was then shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The result leaves Ferencvaros with a 1-goal advantage ahead of the second leg in Hungary.