Germany international says brief, treatable absence seizures pose no further health risk

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala reveals neurological condition after 2nd on-pitch collapse Germany international says brief, treatable absence seizures pose no further health risk

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala said Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with a neurological condition after collapsing on the pitch for the second time in four days.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win over FC Heidenheim on Tuesday.

Musiala appeared dazed as he received medical treatment before being helped off the pitch.

He had experienced a similar incident during Bayern’s 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig in Munich on Saturday.

“I understand that many of you are worried. I would like to put those concerns to rest today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary — but treatable — absence seizures resulting from a neurological dysfunction,” Musiala said on Instagram.

He said the condition had caused the incidents against Leipzig and Heidenheim but assured supporters that he was receiving medical care and remained optimistic.

“Importantly, there is no further health risk involved,” Musiala said.

He added that neurologists had cleared him to continue playing and that it was his personal wish to keep pursuing his football career while receiving treatment.

Musiala suffered a fractured fibula and a broken and dislocated ankle during Bayern’s FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain in July 2025.

He returned to action in January 2026 after spending 196 days on the sidelines.

Musiala also represented Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Julian Nagelsmann’s side were eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.