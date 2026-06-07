Former club chief defeats Hakan Safi and returns to lead Turkish football giant after 6 years away from presidency

Aziz Yildirim elected Fenerbahce president in extraordinary vote Former club chief defeats Hakan Safi and returns to lead Turkish football giant after 6 years away from presidency

Former Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim was elected to lead the Turkish club once again after defeating challenger Hakan Safi in Sunday's Extraordinary General Assembly.

According to official results announced by the club, Yildirim received 17,245 votes, while Safi secured 9,927 votes.

Addressing supporters at Chobani Stadium after the result was confirmed, Yildirim called for unity within the Fenerbahce community.

“The winner is Fenerbahce,” he said. “Fenerbahce needs unity and solidarity. We will not allow divisions to damage this great club.”

The newly elected president pledged to take swift action both on and off the field, promising to strengthen the squad within 15 days and expressing confidence that the club can challenge for the league title.

He also outlined plans to improve Fenerbahce's financial position and expand the club's stadium.

Yildirim's victory marks a return to the presidency for one of the most influential figures in Fenerbahce's history.

He previously served as club president from 1998 to 2018.

