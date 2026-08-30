Dominant display by Atletico secures convincing second victory in league campaign

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 to claim 2nd La Liga win Dominant display by Atletico secures convincing second victory in league campaign

Atletico Madrid secured a convincing 3-1 victory Saturday against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, earning their second win of the La Liga season after a dominant first-half display.

Diego Simeone's side made a fast start and took the lead in the fourth minute with Alex Baena. Atletico's attacking setup, featuring Ademola Lookman, Kang-In Lee, Baena and Giuliano Simeone, gave Sevilla problems throughout the opening period.

Baena doubled Atletico's advantage before halftime, capping an impressive individual performance, while Lookman added a third after being set up by Pablo Barrios. The visitors went into the break with a commanding lead.

Sevilla responded after the interval and reduced the deficit in the 66th minute with Miguel Sierra. Luis Garcia Plaza's side attempted to build momentum, but Atletico effectively managed the match and prevented the hosts from mounting a comeback.

The result gives Atletico their second victory in three league matches. Sevilla, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the campaign after opening the season with victories against Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club.

Saturday’s results

Levante 5-2 Real Betis

Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol