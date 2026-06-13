After losing her leg in an Israeli strike, 24-year-old Rozan Khaira refused to abandon sport she loves ‘An injury is not the end of a dream. It can open new doors,’ she tells Anadolu

As World Cup kicks off, Gaza amputee girls chase football dreams After losing her leg in an Israeli strike, 24-year-old Rozan Khaira refused to abandon sport she loves ‘An injury is not the end of a dream. It can open new doors,’ she tells Anadolu

As football fans worldwide follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a group of Palestinian girls in Gaza is facing a very different challenge – reclaiming their lives and pursuing their passion for football after losing limbs in Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

On a small artificial-turf pitch in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, girls with amputated limbs train using crutches, exchanging passes and chasing the ball under the guidance of their coaches.

The scene reflects a powerful contrast between the devastating consequences of war and the determination to overcome them.

For these young players, football has become more than a sport. It is a path back to normal life, a source of confidence and a way to prove that losing a limb does not mean losing a future.

The 2026 World Cup kicked off Thursday and will run until July 19 in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Nearly 6,000 amputations have been recorded during two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, with many survivors requiring “urgent and long-term” rehabilitation programs, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Against that backdrop, a football initiative for girls with amputations has emerged as a rare space for recovery and hope.

From losing a leg to chasing a dream

Among the players is 24-year-old Rozan Khaira, who lost her leg when an Israeli strike hit her family home in Gaza City in November 2023.

“The bombing happened at night while my family was inside the house,” Khaira told Anadolu.

“I woke up to screams and explosions. When I tried to stand, I couldn't. I moved on one leg until I reached the living room, and there I realized my leg had been amputated,” she said.

Before her injury, Khaira competed in sprinting events and won several medals. Sport had been part of her life since childhood, when she accompanied her father to football fields and took part in various athletic activities.

She said the injury strengthened rather than diminished her determination.

“Perhaps the (Israeli) occupation thought amputating my leg would stop me, but it gave me even greater motivation to prove that amputation is not the end of life or ambition,” she said.

Despite the psychological impact of her injury, Khaira chose not to surrender to her new reality.

“An injury is not the end of a dream. It can open new doors,” she said.

Today, she plays for a team affiliated with the Palestine Amputee Football Association, one of the first amputee football teams for girls in Palestine.

Her goal is to one day compete internationally and raise the Palestinian flag on the global stage.

The team had hoped to participate in international tournaments this year, but the war and restrictions imposed on Gaza prevented that from happening.

“We hope to participate in international competitions next year and represent Palestine in an honorable way,” she added.

For Khaira and her teammates, the ambition extends beyond sporting success. They want to become part of the wider global sports community like athletes everywhere else.

She said the war deprived them not only of participation in international events but also of experiencing major sporting occasions such as the World Cup up close.

A dream bigger than war

Aya Al-Othmani, who supervises the initiative, said the project established Gaza's first amputee football team for girls with the aim of providing psychological and social support while creating opportunities through sport.

She said many girls face enormous challenges after sustaining life-changing injuries, prompting organizers to encourage them to engage in athletic activities.

The players undergo regular training sessions designed to improve their football skills while strengthening self-confidence through sport and teamwork.

Al-Othmani hopes the players will eventually reach advanced levels and that the team will serve as a gateway to future participation in competitive sports.

Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges facing Gaza's sporting sector.

Sports facilities, stadiums and training centers have suffered extensive damage or been completely destroyed, while movement and travel restrictions have prevented athletes from taking part in competitions and training camps abroad.

Repeated displacement and worsening humanitarian conditions have further disrupted sporting activities and regular training, making it increasingly difficult for athletes to continue their careers or prepare for international events.

Across Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians continue to live in tents and temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

Since the start of Israel's genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, nearly 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 injured, while around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio