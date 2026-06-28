Argentina dominate Jordan 3-1 to secure place in next round of World Cup Argentina set to face Cape Verde in Round of 32

Argentina dominated Jordan 3-1 in their final Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in the US, and secured their place in the next round.

Argentina broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after Giovani Lo Celso won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. The former Tottenham midfielder curled a superb effort above the wall and into the top corner, wrong-footing the goalkeeper, who had committed to covering his near post.

The Albiceleste doubled their advantage in the 30th minute after a VAR review determined that Marcos Senesi had been fouled while attempting to head the ball. Lautaro Martínez stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty.

It was a near-perfect first half for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, whose rotated side displayed the same fluid attacking football shown in their opening two matches. Jordan, meanwhile, struggled to create meaningful opportunities as Argentina went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Jordan responded after half-time and pulled one back in the 55th minute when substitute Mousa Al-Tamari converted a low cross from the right, giving his side renewed hope.

Lionel Messi was introduced later in the match and quickly made his presence felt. In the 80th minute, the Argentina captain curled a trademark free-kick around the wall and into the far corner to restore his team’s two-goal advantage and extend his World Cup scoring record to 19 goals.

Argentina finished Group J in first place, securing their place in the next round, while Jordan finished last, exiting the tournament.

Argentina will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32.