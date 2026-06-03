Oldest player in tournament will be Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon, aged 43 years, 162 days

7 players over age of 40 ready to take field in 2026 FIFA World Cup Oldest player in tournament will be Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon, aged 43 years, 162 days

Seven players aged 40 and above are set to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting the longevity of several of football's most experienced stars.

Among them is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 is set to make his sixth World Cup appearance when the tournament is held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be the oldest player at the tournament at 43 years and 162 days.

The seven players aged 40 and above expected to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are:

Craig Gordon (Scotland): At 43, the veteran goalkeeper will be the oldest player at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): The 41-year-old forward is set to become the first player to appear in six World Cups.

Luka Modric (Croatia): The 40-year-old midfielder remains one of Croatia's key players heading into the tournament.

Manuel Neuer (Germany): Germany's 40-year-old goalkeeper has been selected for another World Cup campaign.

Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina): The 40-year-old striker is expected to continue leading his country's attack.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico): The 40-year-old goalkeeper is set to be included in the host nation's World Cup squad for a sixth time.

Vozinha (Cape Verde): The 40-year-old goalkeeper is expected to be part of Cape Verde's squad for its first World Cup appearance.