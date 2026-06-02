Co-host Canada looks to make home advantage count, while Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina vie for two knockout-stage spots in one of the World Cup's most evenly matched groups

2026 World Cup Group B: Switzerland eye knockout stage as Canada hosts, Qatar returns Co-host Canada looks to make home advantage count, while Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina vie for two knockout-stage spots in one of the World Cup's most evenly matched groups

Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings together co-host Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina in what is expected to be one of the tournament’s most balanced groups.

Canada will make its third World Cup appearance and enter the tournament with the advantage of playing on home soil. The North American side hopes to capitalize on local support as it seeks a place in the knockout rounds.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will participate in the World Cup for only the second time in its history. The Balkan nation’s only previous appearance came in Brazil in 2014, where it was eliminated in the group stage despite earning a win in its final match.

Qatar returns to the World Cup for a second appearance after hosting the 2022 tournament. The Gulf nation will be aiming to secure its first-ever points and victories on football’s biggest stage.

Switzerland enters the competition as the most experienced team in the group, making its 13th World Cup appearance. The Swiss have established themselves as regular participants in recent editions and have reached the quarterfinals on three occasions.

The group will begin on June 12 with Canada facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Qatar will take on Switzerland a day later in the San Francisco Bay Area in a match that could prove decisive in the race for qualification.

On June 18, Switzerland will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles before Canada faces Qatar in Vancouver on June 19.

The final round of matches will be played on June 24, with Bosnia and Herzegovina taking on Qatar in Seattle, while Switzerland and Canada meet in Vancouver.

With no traditional global powerhouse among the four teams, Group B is expected to be highly competitive, with all sides viewing qualification for the round of 32 as a realistic objective.

Group B fixtures (GMT)