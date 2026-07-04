Paraguay, France, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, US, Belgium, England, Mexico, Switzerland, Colombia to compete for shot at quarterfinals

2026 FIFA World Cup enters Round of 16 stage Paraguay, France, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, US, Belgium, England, Mexico, Switzerland, Colombia to compete for shot at quarterfinals

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the Round of 16 stage after the conclusion of the Round of 32 on Friday.

Here is what happened in the Round of 32:

Canada beat South Africa 1-0 with a late goal.

Brazil clinched a late 2-1 victory against Japan.

Morocco beat the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 with a late goal by Erling Haaland.

Spain comfortably defeated Austria 3-0.

Portugal clinched a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

After a lengthy 1-1 stalemate in full time, Egypt edged out Australia 4-2 in penalty shootouts.

Paraguay delivered a 4-3 shocking upset to Germany in penalty shootouts, after 1-1 in full time.

France thrashed Sweden 3-0 with Kylian Mbappe’s brace.

The US secured a resilient 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belgium clinched a 3-2 victory against Senegal with a penalty in overtime.

England came back from a lead by the Democratic Republic of Congo lead, subduing them 2-1.

Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0.

Switzerland secured a controlled 2-0 win over Algeria.

Argentina edged out Cape Verde 3-2 in a heated overtime battle.

Colombia booked the final spot in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Ghana.

The Round of 16 will feature the following matchups: Paraguay-France, Canada-Morocco, Portugal-Spain, US-Belgium, Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England, Egypt-Argentina and Switzerland-Colombia.

South Africa, Japan, Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Austria, Croatia, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Algeria, Cape Verde and Colombia were eliminated in the Round of 32.

The remaining teams will now compete for a place in the quarterfinals.