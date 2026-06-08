‘Morocco’s performance at the last World Cup in Qatar, along with the national team’s achievements in recent years, has made it one of the strongest teams internationally,” Abdelkrim Merry, aka Krimau, told Anadolu

INTERVIEW – Semifinalist Morocco favored to win 2026 World Cup: Former star striker Krimau ‘Morocco’s performance at the last World Cup in Qatar, along with the national team’s achievements in recent years, has made it one of the strongest teams internationally,” Abdelkrim Merry, aka Krimau, told Anadolu

Morocco to open its World Cup campaign on June 13 against 5-time champion Brazil

Following their fourth-place finish in Qatar in 2022, Morocco’s National Football Team is favored to win the 2026 World Cup, according to former star striker Abdelkrim Merry.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Merry, also known as Krimau, said 48 teams will compete in the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions are part of Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti. The team will open their campaign against five-time champion Brazil on June 13.

Krimau, one of Morocco’s stars at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, said the national football team needs at least five points to qualify for round twp.

“The opening match against Brazil will be difficult,” he said. “Despite Brazil’s strength, Morocco still has a strong chance as it has star players and a strong squad.”

He said he believes the squad’s experienced players and tactical discipline will help the national team advance in the competition.

Krimau praised the current coach, Mohammed Wahbi, who helped Morocco win the under-21 World Cup in Chile last May.

The World Cup squad lineup announced by Wahbi includes right winger Achraf Hakimi of Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz.

Wahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui in March, included only eight players from the 2022 World Cup squad.

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World Cup semifinals

Krimau said Morocco could reach the 2026 World Cup semifinals despite the tough competition and the presence of the world’s best teams and players.

“Morocco’s performance at the last World Cup in Qatar, along with the national team’s achievements in recent years, has made it one of the strongest teams internationally,” he said.

“About 80% of the squad’s players reached the most recent Africa Cup of Nations final and have significant international experience, including Azzedine Ounahi of Girona, Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United, and Yassine Bounou of Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal,” he added.

“The squad also includes about five young newcomers with no (international) experience, including Watford player Othmane Maamma, who is part of the team’s future core,” Krimau said.

Morocco on June 3 climbed to No. 7 in the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in its history.

The Moroccan team racked up 1,756.94 points and remained Africa’s top-ranked side, ahead of Senegal at No. 14, Nigeria at No. 25, Algeria at No. 28, and Egypt at No. 29.

Surprises in store?

Eight Arab teams are taking part in this year’s World Cup: Morocco, Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, and Jordan.

“Arab football has developed and Arab teams could make a surprise at the tournament,” Krimau said.

He said Jordan will face a major challenge as it lacks experience playing in the World Cup.

The team, led by Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami, is making its World Cup debut.

Jordan is part of Group J along with World Cup champion Argentina, Austria, and Algeria.

“Egypt has experience playing in the competition as it qualified previously for the World Cup,” Krimau said.

Egypt is making its fourth World Cup appearance after playing in the tournament in Italy back in 1934 and 1990 and then in Russia in 2018.

It is part of Group G along with Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.

“African teams have top professional players in Europe, which gives them strength,” he said, adding that he expects some of these teams to reach the quarter- or semifinals.

“Strong teams such as France, England, Belgium, Germany and Croatia will have a major say in the tournament because they have World Cup experience and are accustomed to playing in such competitions,” he said.

“Surprises could still happen, especially because some teams will travel among three countries to play and deal with different weather conditions, which could put pressure on them,” he added.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul.