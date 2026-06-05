US space agency says it has instructed crew members ‘to end safe haven procedures, return to planned operations aboard International Space Station’

NASA briefly orders astronauts on International Space Station to take shelter due to air leak US space agency says it has instructed crew members ‘to end safe haven procedures, return to planned operations aboard International Space Station’

NASA on Friday briefly instructed astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to take shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation amid concerns over an air leak.

“The Zvezda service module transfer tunnel, known as PrK, has suffered from cracks and leaks for some time, and has been mitigated by Roscosmos as much as possible to date. The cracks have always been a concern that NASA watches very closely,” NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens wrote on the US social media company X.

“Out of an abundance of caution, NASA has directed all four of the agency's SpaceX Crew-12 members and NASA astronaut Chris Williams to assume an elevated safety posture in the Dragon spacecraft while the repair is underway,” Stevens added.

Stevens said Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, is scheduled to carry out repair work on Friday.

“NASA and Roscosmos have been working to determine the root cause of the cracks, and Roscosmos manages the issue through operational mitigation measures and periodic partial-repair efforts,” she added.

“We continue to work with our Russian counterparts, along with the rest of the international community that supports the space station, to arrive at a more permanent resolution.”

In a separate statement posted on X, Stevens said: “Roscosmos has paused Friday’s structural repair efforts inside the Zvezda service module transfer tunnel, known as PrK, as additional measurements are taken and data assessed.”

“Given this development, NASA has instructed the crew members inside the Dragon spacecraft to end the safe haven procedures and return to planned operations aboard the International Space Station,” she added.

“We look forward to working with Roscosmos on a collaborative approach to address the leaks.”